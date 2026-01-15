Maharashtra: What happened in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: In the previous BMC elections held in February 2017, the Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party by winning 84 of 227 seats, followed by the BJP with 82 seats, Congress with 31, NCP with 9, MNS with 7, SP with 6, AIMIM with 3 with and Independents with six.

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in 2017?

The last municipal elections in Brihanmumbai were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 227 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 84 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 82 seats. Congress was at third place with 31 seats, while the NCP and the MNS won nine and seven seats respectively. The Samajwadi Party won six seats, AIMIM bagged two, while Independents and others won six seats.

In terms of vote share in 2017, the Shiv Sena got 28.29 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 27.32 per cent. Congress received 15.94 per cent, the MNS 7.73 per cent and NCP secured 4.91 per cent of the total votes.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections stood at 55.53 per cent, with a total of 50,97,840 votes cast. There were 91,80,654 voters in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the 2017 elections. Out of this, 50,30,459 were male, and 41,49,814 were female voters. 381 voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 227 seats in the corporation, 114 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 149 seats were for the general category, 15 for the Scheduled Castes, two for the Scheduled Tribes, and 61 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation results 2026

It is to be noted here that results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

Maharashtra Municipal Election: Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).