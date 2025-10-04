Maharashtra weather updates: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakhti' alert, heavy rains and strong winds expected Maharashtra weather updates: The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in interior Maharashtra, especially over East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, over the next four days. North Konkan is likely to experience intense downpours, increasing the risk of flooding.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for Maharashtra as a weather system in the Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Shakhti. The advisory, active from October 3 to 7 has warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and rough sea conditions, which covers-

Mumbai

Thane

Palghar

Raigad

Ratnagiri

Sindhudurg

According to IMD, wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected between October 3 and 5 along the north Maharashtra coast. Depending on the cyclone’s evolving intensity, winds may further strengthen during the peak phase of the storm.

Sea conditions and fishermen advisory

The IMD has cautioned that sea conditions will remain very rough to rough along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5 (Sunday). Fishermen have been advised to completely avoid venturing into the sea until further notice. Coastal authorities are also on high alert for the possibility of storm surges and sea water intrusion in low-lying coastal belts.

Heavy rainfall predicted across Maharashtra

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in interior Maharashtra, especially over East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, over the next four days. North Konkan is likely to experience intense downpours, increasing the risk of local flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

Meteorologists attribute the surge in rainfall intensity to moisture-laden winds and dense cloud formation as the cyclone interacts with the monsoon trough across western India.

State government orders precautionary measures

The Maharashtra government has issued directives to all district administrations in the affected regions to activate their disaster management systems and step up preparedness.

Local authorities have been told to-

Prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal or flood-prone zones.

Issue timely public advisories on safety, travel, and shelter options.

Ensure the availability of emergency services and relief material.

Monitor reservoirs and water levels to prevent overflow-related flooding.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially near beaches and rivers, and stay updated through official weather and disaster bulletins.

Authorities on alert as Cyclone nears land

With Cyclone Shakhti expected to bring intense rainfall and powerful winds through October 7 (Tuesday), disaster management teams and local bodies across the Konkan coast are on standby. The IMD has maintained close monitoring of the system’s path and intensity, emphasizing that further warnings or adjustments to the forecast will be issued as the situation evolves.