Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, orange alert for Raigad

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for Sunday, cautioning residents about potential moderate rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, indicating the possibility of heavier showers. On Saturday (July 27), Mumbai experienced consistent rain, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reporting average rainfalls of 6.80 mm in Mumbai City, 11.53 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 7.42 mm in the western suburbs.

Madhya Pradesh bridge submerged as Narmada swells

Heavy downpours in Madhya Pradesh led to the Narmada River overflowing, submerging the Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori–Jabalpur route. Traffic has been diverted from both sides. Sub-divisional Police Officer Satish Dwivedi confirmed the presence of police, Home Guard, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams at the site to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Red alerts across Central India amid the depression movement

The IMD had earlier issued red alerts for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. A depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh, moving west at 12 kmph, is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday, July 27. As of the latest update, the depression was located near Umaria in Madhya Pradesh.

Districts under severe weather watch

In Madhya Pradesh, red alerts have been sounded for North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, and South Khargone. In interior Maharashtra, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts are under red alert due to the threat of intense rainfall and lightning.

Wider weather impact: Orange alerts across multiple states

Orange alerts, signalling moderate rain with potential lightning, have been issued for parts of east Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, south Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, south Kerala, south Chhattisgarh, southeast Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur region), south Punjab, south Haryana, and Gangetic West Bengal.

This widespread weather activity signals a continued spell of monsoon intensity in central and western India, with authorities urging citizens to remain alert and follow safety advisories.