Maharashtra weather update: Flood-like situation in Pune, NDRF teams deployed, IMD predicts more rains Heavy rains lashed Baramati and Indapur tehsils in Pune, leading to a flood-like situation in several areas which prompted the NDRF to deploy specialised teams on the urgent request of the district collector.

Pune:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Satara, for the next five days. The weather office also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra along with Satara and Pune districts. It said the ‘orange alert’ for Maharashtra's Raigad is valid for May 25 and 26 only.

Heavy rains: NDRF teams deployed in Pune

In the meantime, heavy rains lashed Baramati and Indapur tehsils in Pune, leading to a flood-like situation in several areas, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy specialised teams on the urgent request of the district collector, officials said.

Baramati tehsil received 83.6 millimetres of rain during the day, while the figure was 35.7 mm for Indapur, they added.

Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said a stretch of the Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur remained closed for about two hours due to waterlogging but traffic resumed after the water receded.

Rainwater enters homes in 70 villages in Indapur

Rainwater entered several homes in 70 villages in Indapur, as well as 150 homes in Baramati, forcing local authorities to immediately shift residents to safety, police and district officials said.

"In response to an urgent requisition from the district collector, the NDRF deployed two specialized teams to conduct rescue and relief operations in Baramati and Indapur. In Baramati, 19 homes suffered partial damage. In Katewadi, a family of seven stranded in their waterlogged home was rescued by locals and officials. In Jalochi village, one Rupesh Singh, stranded in a stream after his motorcycle was swept away, was rescued by the fire brigade," an official said.

In a release, the NDRF said, "The deployment was necessitated due to a breach in water canals, which resulted in severe inundation of multiple low-lying residential areas. Rising water levels in Kara river (Baramati) and Neera river (Indapur) further exacerbated the risk, triggering urgent evacuation concerns. Initially, seven people were reported trapped in Baramati, and two in Indapur."

"Both NDRF teams were mobilized from the unit headquarters in the evening. They comprise trained personnel, including divers equipped with deep diving sets, flood water rescue (FWR) gear and medical first response (MFR) equipment. The teams were dispatched to Baramati and Indapur for immediate response. All stranded people have been rescued," it added.

Supriya Sule urges govt to postpone exams on Monday

In a message on X, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule requested the state's higher education ministry to postpone exams of various departments scheduled on Monday due to heavy rains in the district.

"There has been continuous rainfall in Pune district and its adjacent areas for the last three to four days. This has led to a flood-like situation in many areas. Students may face difficulties who are appearing for the engineering department and other exams to be held tomorrow. I humbly request the Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakantdada Patil that he should consider postponing all the exams scheduled to be held tomorrow considering the interest of the students," she said in her post.

(With inputs from PTI)