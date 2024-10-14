Maharashtra weather forecast: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in Mumbai, other cities | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Maharastra on Monday. The heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms will likely affect Mumbai and nearby areas.

According to the weather department, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and moderate to occasional intense spells of rainfall are very likely during the day. The weather department has subsequently issued a yellow alert for the districts to be affected.

IMD alert in these areas

Mumbai Palghar Thane Raigad Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Dhule Nandurbar Nasik Ahmednagar Pune Kolhapur Satara Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jalna Beed Amravati Bhandara Buldhana AkolaChandrapur Gadchiroli Gondia Nagpur Wardha Washim Yavatmal

IMD advisory

On October 14, similar weather conditions will continue to prevail in Nashik, Thane, Palghar and Dhule. Meanwhile, the weather department has advised people to avoid working in open areas, and take shelter under trees during the lightening. Other protective measures during the lightning have also been advised to take.

Moreover, the met department has advised farmers to avoid irrigation, to harvest the matured crop and provide support to young plants laden with fruits and vegetables so as to prevent lodging.

Mumbai rains caused waterlogging

Earlier on October 10, Mumbai suffered from waterlogged and traffic snarls after heavy rains lashed the city. Rainfall was witnessed along with thunderstorms in the city. Moreover, the heavy rains hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many trevellers.

