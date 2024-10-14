Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra weather forecast: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in Mumbai, other cities | Check Details

Maharashtra weather forecast: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in Mumbai, other cities | Check Details

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to occasional intense spells of rainfall in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nashik among others. The rains are most likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Mumbai Updated on: October 14, 2024 8:01 IST
mumbai rains
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Maharastra on Monday. The heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms will likely affect Mumbai and nearby areas. 

According to the weather department, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and moderate to occasional intense spells of rainfall are very likely during the day. The weather department has subsequently issued a yellow alert for the districts to be affected.

IMD alert in these areas

  1. Mumbai
  2. Palghar
  3. Thane
  4. Raigad
  5. Ratnagiri
  6. Sindhudurg
  7. Dhule
  8. Nandurbar
  9. Nasik
  10. Ahmednagar
  11. Pune
  12. Kolhapur
  13. Satara
  14. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  15. Jalna
  16. Beed
  17. Amravati
  18. Bhandara
  19. Buldhana
  20. AkolaChandrapur
  21. Gadchiroli
  22. Gondia
  23. Nagpur
  24. Wardha
  25. Washim
  26. Yavatmal

IMD advisory

On October 14, similar weather conditions will continue to prevail in Nashik, Thane, Palghar and Dhule. Meanwhile, the weather department has advised people to avoid working in open areas, and take shelter under trees during the lightening. Other protective measures during the lightning have also been advised to take. 

Moreover, the met department has advised farmers to avoid irrigation, to harvest the matured crop and provide support to young plants laden with fruits and vegetables so as to prevent lodging.  

Mumbai rains caused waterlogging

Earlier on October 10, Mumbai suffered from waterlogged and traffic snarls after heavy rains lashed the city. Rainfall was witnessed along with thunderstorms in the city. Moreover, the heavy rains hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many trevellers.  

ALSO READ | Traffic jams, waterlogging reported as heavy rains lash Mumbai: Check advisory

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement