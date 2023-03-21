Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra wakes up to rain lashing several parts; thunderstorm alert issued for various districts

Maharashtra: Mumbai on Tuesday wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. IMD Mumbai has issued thunderstorm, lightning and rain alert for several districts including Mumbai today. Along with Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain during next 3 to 4 hours.

IMD Mumbai further informed that rain with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. It has advised the residents to take precautions while moving out.

Mumbai today witnessed spells of rain | Watch Video

'Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours,; reads a tweet from ANI.

Cloudy skies expected over New Delhi

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, recording 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

