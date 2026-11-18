Employees in Maharashtra will now be covered by a revised set of wage rules that lay down provisions for working hours, weekly rest, overtime payments, salary deductions and wage slips. The Maharashtra government notified the Maharashtra Wage Rules, 2026, on November 5, bringing them into force across the state from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Under the new rules, a normal working day for employees paid on a daily-wage basis will comprise eight hours. For employees whose wage period is calculated on a basis other than daily, the total working hours in a week cannot exceed 48 hours. Employers will also have to provide employees with a weekly rest day, while work on a designated rest day will attract overtime payment subject to the prescribed conditions.

The rules have been framed under the Code on Wages, 2019, and replace the Maharashtra Minimum Wages Rules, 1963, and the Maharashtra Payment of Wages Rules, 1963. State Labour Minister Advocate Akash Fundkar said the changes aim to protect employees' wages and bring greater uniformity to wage-related provisions.

Eight-hour working day and 48-hour weekly limit

The new rules specify that the normal working day for an employee whose wage period is based on a daily rate will be eight hours. The interval for rest will be governed by the relevant notification under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

For employees paid on a basis other than daily, employers will have to ensure that total working hours do not exceed 48 in a week. The rules also provide for one or more days of rest every week, depending on the employee's work schedule.

In a six-day working week, Sunday will ordinarily be the rest day. For a working week of fewer than six days, the rest period will ordinarily include Saturday and Sunday. However, employers can designate other days as weekly rest days, provided employees are informed in advance of the schedule and any changes to it.

Employees working on weekly offs to get overtime pay

The rules also set out provisions for employees asked to work on their designated weekly rest days. An employer cannot require an employee to work on a rest day without providing a substituted rest day on a working day immediately before or after it.

The substituted rest day cannot result in an employee working for more than 10 consecutive days without a full day's rest.

Where an employee works on a rest day and is given a substituted day off, payment for the day worked will be made at the overtime rate. The rules specify that, in the relevant six-day working week arrangement, this payment cannot be lower than twice the normal rate of wages. Employees working under a piece-rate system are also covered by the provision.

Overtime for other additional working hours will be governed by the applicable provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019.

Salary deductions capped at 50%

One of the key provisions concerns the amount employers can deduct from an employee's wages. The total authorised deductions in a wage period cannot exceed 50 per cent of the employee's wages.

If the authorised deductions exceed this limit, the excess amount will have to be carried forward and recovered in instalments from the wages of subsequent wage periods. The recovery in any month must remain within the 50 per cent limit.

The rules also lay down a procedure for deductions linked to fines, damage or loss. If an employer intends to impose a fine, the employee must be informed in writing or electronically about the alleged acts or omissions and given seven days to respond.

Similarly, before deducting money for damage or loss, the employer must explain in writing how the loss is directly attributable to the employee's negligence or default. The employee must be given an opportunity to submit an explanation within seven days.

Variable dearness allowance to be revised twice a year

The rules provide for the revision of variable dearness allowance (VDA) for employees receiving minimum wages. The calculation will take into account the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers published by the Labour Bureau under the Union Labour Ministry.

The cost-of-living allowance and the cash value of concessions on essential commodities will be calculated once before April 1 and again before October 1 every year. This will form the basis for revising the variable dearness allowance.

Uniform formula for calculating minimum wages

The government has also prescribed a method for calculating minimum wage rates. The minimum wage will be determined on a daily basis. To arrive at the hourly rate, the daily wage will be divided by eight. The daily rate will be multiplied by 26 to calculate the monthly wage.

The rules also refer to the components used for calculating wages, including basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance. Under the wage definition, if allowances and other excluded components exceed 50 per cent of the total remuneration, the excess amount is added back to wages for statutory calculations. This can affect the calculation of benefits such as gratuity.

Salary slips mandatory, employers must preserve records for five years

Employers will be required to maintain employee records, wage registers, overtime and deductions registers, as well as attendance records. These can be maintained either electronically or in physical form.

The records must be preserved for at least five years from the date of the last entry. Employers will also have to issue wage slips to employees electronically or otherwise, on or before the payment of wages.

The prescribed wage slip format includes details such as the employee's name, designation, wage period, basic pay, dearness allowance, allowances, attendance, overtime wages, gross wages, deductions and net wages paid.

What happens to unpaid wages if an employee dies?

The rules also provide for the nomination of a person who can receive any amount due to an employee in the event of their death. Employees can nominate one or more people through the prescribed form.

If an employer is unable to pay the nominated person within three months because of the employee's death or because their whereabouts are unknown, the amount must be deposited with the Assistant Labour Commissioner having jurisdiction.

If an amount remains undistributed because no nomination was made or for another reason, it must be deposited with the Assistant Labour Commissioner within the prescribed period. The rules provide a six-month period for such cases, followed by a further 15-day deadline for depositing the amount.

Employees can file complaints over wage-related issues

Employees will also have a route to raise complaints over unpaid wages, weekly rest-day payments, overtime, unlawful deductions, minimum bonus and discrimination in wages between male and female employees.

An employee, a registered trade union or an Inspector-cum-Facilitator can submit an application to the relevant authority in the prescribed format. Applications can be filed either physically or electronically.

The Maharashtra Wage Rules, 2026, apply across the state and replace the two earlier sets of wage rules from 1963. However, the provisions do not apply to the determination of minimum wage rates for state government employees.

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