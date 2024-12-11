Maharashtra: Violence breaks out in Parbhani over tearing of constitution, Ambedkar statue vandalism

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Major violence erupted in Parbhani, Maharashtra over the alleged Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue on Wednesday. The protesters torched vehicles, saying they would not tolerate the insult of Babasaheb and the Constitution. of India. The agitators demanded strict punishment for those who insulted the statue. The police were trying to control the situation amid violent protests. Tear gas shells were fired to control the crowd. A large number of police forces were present to control the unruly people.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar landed his support to the protesters. He wrote on X, "The vandalisation of the Constitution of India at Babasaheb’s statue by casteist Maratha miscreants in Parbhani is absolutely very shameful to say the least. It is not the first time such a vandalism of Babasaheb’s statue or symbol of Dalit identity has happened. VBA Parbhani District karyakartas were the first to be on the scene and their protests led to the police filing an FIR and arresting one of the miscreants. I request everyone to maintain law and order. If all the miscreants are not arrested within the next 24 hours, consequences will follow!!! Jai Bhim."