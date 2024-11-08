'Ek hain toh safe hain': PM Modi targets Congress in Maharashtra | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Maharashtra's Dhule on Friday (November 8) and attacked the INDIA bloc. The PM said that Maharashtra trusts the BJP-led NDA and will vote for their alliance in the upcoming state elections.

PM Modi said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a vehicle that has no wheels and brakes and everyone there is fighting to sit on the driver's seat.

"I assure you that the pace of Maharashtra's development gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop," PM said. Addressing his first rally in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra. “You all know my affinity with Maharashtra,” Modi said.

“We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people,” Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district.

Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly.

“I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop,” Modi said.

Only BJP-led Mahayuti govt can provide good governance: PM Modi

The prime minister said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs. The Congress was in power simultaneously at Centre and in Maharashtra but never felt the need for Marathi to be given the status of classical language, Modi said.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing,” Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi added, "The opposition is trying everything to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power. Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women."