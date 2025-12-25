Maharashtra tragedy: Four of family found dead in suspected mass suicide in Nanded; probe launched According to the police, the bodies of the family's two children were discovered on a railway track. Shortly after, the parents were found dead in their home.

Nanded:

As many as four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Maharashtra’s Nanded. While preliminary police investigations suggest a mass suicide, authorities are still working to ascertain the causes behind the incident. According to the police, the bodies of the family's two children were discovered on a railway track. Shortly after, the parents were found dead in their home, having reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51), his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) and their two sons Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23).

Initial reports suggest that the two children may have jumped in front of a moving train. However, the police have noted that it is currently unclear whether their death was an intentional act of suicide or a tragic accident.

“The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy,” PTI quoted Police inspector, Dattatray Manthale, as saying to the reporters.

Police question relatives and contacts

The Nanded police has launched a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind this extreme step.

Officials said the family was part of a marginal farming background, though investigators have not yet established whether economic hardship or a personal family issue led to the tragic decision.

Residents of the area remembered the Lakhe family as diligent and resilient, noting that they faced ongoing challenges common to small landholders while trying to make ends meet through farming.

Meanwhile, the rural police in Nanded are continuing their inquiry by questioning relatives and close contacts, and are also searching the premises for any note or message that might explain the circumstances behind the incident.

