Maharashtra to offer all govt-to-citizen services on WhatsApp soon, Fadnavis makes big announcement Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis directed that dashboards of all zilla parishads, municipal corporations, and universities should be standardised to provide citizens with a uniform experience.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday made a big announcemnt and said all government-to-citizen services will be available on WhatsApp soon. He also directed officials to make all government-to-citizen services available on WhatsApp in addition to the existing 'Aaple Sarkar' portal. In the last 15 days, 236 new services have been added, the CMO said in a statement.

Fadnavis reviews citizen services

Reviewing citizen services at his official residence 'Varsha', Fadnavis said each taluka should initially form a cluster of 10 to 12 villages where services can be provided as per local needs, and dedicated teams should manage these clusters to ensure timely delivery.

He also called for reducing the number of documents required in application processes and added that third-party agencies should independently audit the quality of services, a release issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) stated.

CM directs official to standardise dashboards of all zilla parishads

The chief minister also directed that dashboards of all zilla parishads, municipal corporations, and universities should be standardised to provide citizens with a uniform experience.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar suggested enabling appeals within the service delivery framework and adopting a multi-modal system for certificate delivery, including email, portal and WhatsApp.

As many as 1,001 services are to be delivered through the Aaple Sarkar portal, of which 997 have already been made available.