Maharashtra to merge six cantonment boards with municipal bodies, CM Fadnavis greenlights reform Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the merger or reorganisation of six cantonment boards across the state to improve civic services and infrastructure. The move follows a Union government policy to address jurisdictional challenges in cantonment areas.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that six cantonment boards in the state, including Pune and Khadki, will either be merged with existing municipal corporations or converted into independent municipal bodies to improve civic services and infrastructure. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the state legislature complex in Mumbai.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Pune and Kirkee (Khadki) cantonments will be integrated with the Pune Municipal Corporation, while the Aurangabad cantonment will be merged with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

The Deolali and Ahmednagar cantonments will be converted into independent municipal councils, while the Kamptee cantonment will be merged with the Yerkhada Nagar Panchayat.

Why it matters

Unlocking services: Residents of cantonment civilian zones currently face hurdles accessing municipal amenities. Integration ensures access to sanitation, water, and health services. Streamlined governance: Unifying administration reduces delays caused by overlapping jurisdiction between cantonment boards and municipal corporations. Electoral implications: Expansion of municipal limits may lead to redrawing ward maps and altering voter dynamics ahead of the 2025-26 civic polls.

Residents' long-standing demand

CM Fadnavis said the decision follows a policy shift by the Union government to address long-pending grievances of cantonment residents, who have often faced civic neglect due to overlapping jurisdiction between military and civil authorities. “Each cantonment has unique conditions, so some will be merged while others will be reorganised as new local bodies,” he explained.

Defence Ministry guidelines to apply

Matters related to taxation, electricity, water supply, financial management, and staffing will be addressed in line with guidelines from the Ministry of Defence, the Chief Minister added. The integration is expected to streamline administration and ensure consistent delivery of public services in these areas.

Push for timely development plans

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that development funds will be made available through district planning committees and urged municipal bodies to promptly submit their proposals for infrastructure and civic improvements. “This integration will not only ensure access to essential amenities but also pave the way for holistic development in these areas,” said CM Fadnavis.

The merging of six cantonment boards into municipal corporations marks a strategic effort by the Fadnavis administration to modernise urban governance, deliver civic amenities more equitably, and potentially reshape local political landscapes.

(With inputs from PTI)