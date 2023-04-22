Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Three including 71-year-old man held for killing, robbing senior citizen in her flat

Mumbai : Three people including a 71-year-old man were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly killing a senior citizen and robbing her mobile phones and jewellery in suburban Malad, police said.

The 69-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her flat in Orlem locality on Thursday, said an official.

CCTV footage showed that the victim's woman domestic help had left the building with two men who were wearing masks on the day of the incident.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to strangulating the woman and robbing her belongings.

One of the male accused is 71 years old, the official said.

They were arrested and further investigation is underway, he added.

