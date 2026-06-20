June 20, 2026
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Maharashtra temple collapse LIVE Updates: Five dead, 18 others injured, CM Fadnavis expresses grief

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Officials said that the slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway.

Portion of temple roof collapses in Maharashtra’s Parbhani
Portion of temple roof collapses in Maharashtra’s Parbhani Image Source : reporter
Mumbai:

At least five people died and 18 others were on Saturday injured as portion of temple collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani. Around 40 devotees are believed to be trapped after the roof of the under-construction sabha mandap collapsed at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The the roof of the under-construction sabha mandap located in front of the temple suddenly collapsed while a large number of devotees were present at the premises.Latest reports suggest that around 30 to 40 devotees are reportedly trapped under the debris, and rescue teams are carrying out an operation to pull them out.

 

Live updates :Maharashtra temple collapse

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  • 6:15 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Injured to shifted hospitals for treatment

    Officals said they have arranged a large number of ambulances to shift the injured to hospitals for treatment and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation as efforts continue to clear the rubble and rescue those trapped.

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Five dead, 18 others injured so far

    So far five people died and 18 others were on Saturday injured after portion of temple collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani. Around 40 devotees are believed to be trapped after the roof of the under-construction sabha mandap collapsed at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani

     

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Temple Temple Complex Temple Darshan Collapse Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis
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