Maharashtra temple collapse LIVE Updates: Five dead, 18 others injured, CM Fadnavis expresses grief

Mumbai:

At least five people died and 18 others were on Saturday injured as portion of temple collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani. Around 40 devotees are believed to be trapped after the roof of the under-construction sabha mandap collapsed at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The the roof of the under-construction sabha mandap located in front of the temple suddenly collapsed while a large number of devotees were present at the premises.Latest reports suggest that around 30 to 40 devotees are reportedly trapped under the debris, and rescue teams are carrying out an operation to pull them out.