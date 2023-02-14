Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing highway

Maharashtra: A speeding SUV crashed into a group of 17 women crossing the highway at around 10:45 PM. Five women were killed and three others have been reported injured. The SUV rammed the group of women on the Nashik-Pune Highway in Pune district of Maharashtra. According to the police, the accident took place at around10:45 PM.

The incident occurred when a group of 17 women was crossing the highway at around 10.45 pm near Shiroli village, about 50 km from Pune city, to reach a marriage hall for catering work, an official said. "These women had come from Pune city for catering work at a marriage hall located along the Pune-Nashik highway. While they were crossing the highway, an SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) crashed into them. After the accident, the SUV driver sped ahead before taking a U-turn and driving back towards Pune," said a police officer from Khed police station.

While two women died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said, adding three women are hospitalised. A case has been registered against an unidentified SUV driver and a probe is on.

