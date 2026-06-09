Maharashtra: Six killed in triple-vehicle crash in Jalgaon; child rescued from wreckage

Jalgaon:

As many as six persons were killed in a devastating triple-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, a car, and a State Transport (ST) bus in Maharashtra Jalgaon. The mishap took place on Tuesday morning at around 7:00 am near Hotel Vrindavan in Mangrul village on the Amalner-Dhule highway.

According to preliminary information, a Gujarat-registered car collided with a motorcycle and an ST bus traveling from Amalner towards Dhule. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled, killing its riders on the spot.

Four car occupants -- Nandlal Mahajan, Anita Mahajan, Suresh Mahajan and Nirmala Mahajan -- and two motorcycle riders, identified as Nilesh Tawade and Falguni Bhoi, died in the accident, he said.The car driver, Aditya Mahajan, suffered serious leg fractures and was rushed to a private hospital, an official said.

Authorities said the victims were on their way to Amalner to attend an engagement ceremony when the tragedy struck.

Child pulled out of damaged vehicle

In a dramatic rescue operation, a young child trapped inside the wrecked car was pulled out alive with the combined efforts of local villagers, police personnel and ST bus staff. The child was safely rescued from the mangled vehicle.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Dial 112 emergency responders, Police Inspector Dattatraya Nikam, Head Constables Kailash Shinde and Ravi Patil, along with local police teams, rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital with the assistance of 108 ambulance services.

Among the injured was Deepak Dilip Patil, a passenger traveling on the ST bus.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Eight Killed in head-on crash between truck and pickup in Punjab

Earlier on Saturday, at least eight people lost their lives and more than 15 others were injured after a truck and a pickup vehicle collided head-on in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

The accident took place near Jangawala village on the Ferozepur–Fazilka Road. According to officials, a Mahindra pickup carrying around 25 passengers crashed into an oncoming truck, leading to a devastating impact. Four passengers of the pickup vehicle died at the scene due to the severity of the collision. Several others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said four more victims later died while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll to eight. More than 15 people were reported injured in the accident.

ALSO READ: Several Indian workers killed in Dubai after minibus collides with truck