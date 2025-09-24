Maharashtra shocker: Teenage girl gangraped over five months in Thane district Maharashtra shocker: The case came to light when the victim's parents discovered obscene audio and video clips of their daughter circulating online. After revealing her traumatic experience to her family, they collectively approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Thane:

A 17-year-old college student from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly gangraped by seven men in their twenties over a five-month period, officials said. The crime came to light when the victim's family found her objectionable videos circulating online.

How the crime unfolded?

The victim first befriended one of the accused on Instagram in April 2025, which soon developed into a relationship. Without her consent, he recorded their sexual encounters and shared the videos with six friends, all from affluent families in Murbad and Bhiwandi. These friends began blackmailing the girl, demanding sexual favours under the threat of leaking the videos on social media. The sexual assault and harassment persisted for five months.

Legal action and investigation

Following the victim's family reporting the abuse, the police arrested all seven accused. They were produced before the Kalyan district and sessions court, which remanded them to eight days of police custody. Medical examination revealed the victim was pregnant. The accused now face charges under the Protection of Child Sexual Abuse Act (POCSO), and the case is being actively investigated under Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende's guidance.

This tragic case highlights the growing dangers of social media exploitation leading to serious crimes against young women, underscoring the urgent need for vigilance and stringent action.