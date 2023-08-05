Shiv Sena (UBT) to host third meet of Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai on Aug 31- Sept 1: Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena (UBT) to host third meet of Oppn bloc INDIA in Mumbai

Maharashtra: The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will be organised in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the two-day deliberation at the Grand Hyatt in the suburbs. The meeting will begin on the evening of August 31 and from 10 am on September 1.

Uddhav Thackeray to host the meeting

Raut while speaking to reporters after a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, said that Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be hosting the opposition leaders, including five chief ministers, for dinner on August 31. After the meeting, a press conference will be also organised.

"The MVA leaders who met today resolved to ensure the I.N.D.I.A meeting is a success on the lines of the ones in Patna and Bengaluru. We have assigned responsibilities to each of the leaders for preparations of the two-day meeting," Raut said.

MVA meeting

Among those who were present for Saturday's meeting were NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his party's state unit chief Jayant Patil and national working president Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and colleagues Subhash Desai and Raut, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Congress Legislature Party chief Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress state unit chief Nana Patole.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

(with inputs from PTI)

