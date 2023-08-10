Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA's son booked in case of assault, kidnap of music firm CEO; three others held

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve

MLA's son booked: The son of a Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve was booked in a case of alleged assault and abduction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a music company over a financial dispute, an official said on Thursday (August 10).

Three persons have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

A 38-year-old music company CEO, Rajkumar Singh was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday evening by a group of persons after his abduction from the office in suburban Goregaon, he said.

An FIR (first information report) was registered at the Vanrai police station under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, against 16 persons, including Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, in connection with the incident, he said.

According to the FIR, the CEO was taken to the Shiv Sena MLA’s office in suburban Dahisar (East) where his son allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra.

Prakash Surve is the MLA from the Magathane constituency in Mumbai.

The police arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was attempting to flee along with his two associates, the official said.

The police are investigating the role of his two aids who hail from Bihar in the case.

The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.

Search for other accused persons was on, the official added.

