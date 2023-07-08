I'm not tired, I'm not retired, I'm on fire: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's 'retirement' remark for him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: Days after Maharashtra upheaval, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday openly spoke about his nephew and other MLAs' rebellion and asserted that there is no place for rebels in his party. He scoffed at estranged nephew Ajit Pawar’s suggestion that he should retire from active politics and said that he is neither tired nor retired, but a fire and will continue working as party workers want him to keep going.

Rebels will be disqualified

"All rebels will be disqualified from NCP," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became the prime minister? I don’t want to become the PM or a minister but only want to serve the people,” said Pawar while speaking on Ajit’s remark that at 83 years, it was time for his uncle to retire.

Na tired hu, na retired hu

Asserting that he was not old yet, Pawar echoed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying, "Na tired hu, na retired hu." (I am neither tired nor retired). "Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work," Pawar said in an interview.

When asked about Praful Patel's allegations that he gave all powers to his daughter Supriya Sule, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Party workers wanted that Supriya Sule comes to politics, she fought Lok Sabha polls and won. We gave Union Minister post to Praful Patel for 10 years. He lost the Lok Sabha election, after that, we gave him a Rajya Sabha seat."

Sharad Pawar's statewide tour

The octogenarian leader, Sharad Pawar will kickstart his statewide tour by holding a rally on Saturday at Yeola in Nashik district to rebuild the party. This is the constituency of rebel party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

