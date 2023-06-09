'If someone thinks that he can shut voice by threats then...' Sharad Pawar on death threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday received a death threat through Twitter. Following this, NCP appealed to party workers to maintain "peace at all costs." Taking note of the matter, Mumbai police registered a first information report (FIR). A delegation of NCP leaders led by Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action. While reacting to the death threat, NCP chief Pawar said that he has full faith in the police and is not worried about the threats.

Pawar received a message on social media

The NCP leaders in an interaction with police said that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”.

"I am not worried about it"

"Every citizen of this state has the right to express his view on any party as per the constitution, in such situations if someone thinks that he can shut the voice by threats then it's a misunderstanding. I have full faith in the system and the capabilities of the Police who are responsible to maintain law and order so I am not worried about it," said NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on death threat.

Maharashtra CM promised a probe

Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and that he has given instructions for a probe.

Sanjay and Sunil Raut also received threats

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut also received similar threats to their lives. According to Sunil Raut, the threats were made via calls.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident," said Sunil Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA.

