  Maharashtra: 7 dead, over 50 injured after tin shed collapses where people took shelter due to rains in Akola

Maharashtra: With the help of locals, police officials carried out rescue operations and saved 20 lives. All injured were sent to a local hospital.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar Akola Updated on: April 10, 2023 8:20 IST
Over 50 people got injured in the incident
In a tragic incident, 7 people died while over 50 were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed in Paras village in Akola district, Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night. Over 20 people were resued by police officials and locals.

On getting information about the incident, Balapur Police Station Inspector Anil Jumle along with his colleagues reached the site and pulled out the buried people with the help of locals. A huge crowd of people gathered after the tragic incident at the spot.

Authorities' take

"7 people are dead while 30-40 were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed in Paras village in Akola district due to rainfall yesterday evening. Injured were taken to hospital," said Nima Arora, Collector, Akola

(Report by Bunty Nandurkar)

