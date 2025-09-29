Maharashtra school holiday on September 30: Will schools and colleges remain closed due to heavy rain? Maharashtra schools closure update: Despite reduced rainfall and clear skies expected in most regions, some districts may still experience light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.

Mumbai:

After several days of heavy downpour that severely affected agriculture and rural life, Maharashtra is witnessing a brief respite with clearer skies and reduced rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools across the state are set to operate as usual on September 30, as no further holidays have been announced.

Maharashtra weather: Rainfall forecast for September 30

The IMD has forecast that rainfall intensity will continue to decrease on September 30, although some regions may still experience showers and thunderstorms.

Konkan Region: Moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, while Mumbai and Thane will likely see light to moderate showers.

Western Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain is expected in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur. Moderate rainfall is also likely over the ghat areas.

Marathwada: Light to moderate showers will affect districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, and Dharashiv. Nanded, however, has been placed under a yellow alert due to the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds.

North Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, and surrounding areas, with no specific alerts for these districts.

Vidarbha: Clear skies and sunny weather are expected across districts like Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, and Wardha, with no rainfall anticipated.

Mumbai struggles with continued downpour

Mumbai has been hit by consecutive days of heavy rainfall, flooding several parts of the city. On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded over 50 mm of rain in some areas between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The city, which has seen an average of 47.47 mm of rain during the five-hour period, has also been affected by flooding in the western and eastern suburbs, as well as in neighboring Thane and Palghar districts.

In Bhiwandi taluka of Thane, flood-hit areas saw the rescue of 262 people from 71 families, highlighting the severity of the rainfall.