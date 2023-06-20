Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Declare June 20 as World Traitors Day', Sanjay Raut writes to United Nations

Maharashtra: Ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has requested United Nations to declare June 20 as "World Traitors Day." Raut's request came in the backdrop of political turmoil that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction faced in June 2022 in Maharashtra. Writing the letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Raut alleged BJP of instigating 40 legislators who left Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut's allegations on BJP

"On June 20, a huge group of 40 legislators from our Shiv Sena left us after being instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Each of them is said to have taken Rs 50 crores to defect," said Raut in the letter.

He further alleged the Safron party of using all might to make the Thackeray-led government fell in Maharashtra. "The BJP used all their might to ensure that Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray fell. The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Mr Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Alongwith them 10 more Independents supporting MVA government left us."

Raut requested for World Traitors Day

Raut alleged BJP and the legislators of taking advantages of Thackeray's illness. "The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for a neighbouring state of Gujarat. They desorted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness. Hence, I am appealing to you to make June 20 as World Traitors Day just as June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. This must be done so that World remembers Traitors," Raut said.