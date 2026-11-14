One killed, 20 injured in a bus accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai:

A private bus met with an accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the speeding bus broke through the bridge and plunged below. According to preliminary information, one female passenger died in the incident, while 20 others are reported to have sustained serious injuries. With the help of local residents, the injured were pulled out of the bus and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams arrived at the spot.

Similar incidents: Car at 200 kmph crashes into Delhi's Dwarka Expressway tunnel wall

A horrific road accident in Delhi's Dwarka Expressway has claimed the life of a young woman, reigniting concerns over reckless driving in the city. A high-speed Volkswagen Virtus allegedly moving at a speed of around 200 kmph inside the Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel, rammed into a wall, with the impact ripping the vehicle's engine off and triggering a fire, police said on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigation, Singh was allegedly driving a modified Volkswagen Virtus at around 200 kmph inside the tunnel, where the prescribed speed limit is 80 kmph. He had allegedly recorded videos and photographs of the car's speedometer and sent them to his friends through Snapchat shortly before the accident. Police are trying to retrieve the videos and photographs as part of the investigation.

The CCTV footage from the tunnel revealed that the car speeding at a very high velocity, almost like a rocket, before crashing near a turn connecting the tunnel to the NH-48, police officials said. The impact was so severe that the car's engine was ripped off and thrown some distance away, where it caught fire. Singh was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and died on the spot.

According to police, Singh was driving a luxury car belonging to a friend. He had gone to Ludhiana to meet his girlfriend and was returning to Gurugram on Diwali morning. Police have recorded statements of security personnel deployed at the tunnel, along with other motorists and eyewitnesses present at the spot.

Eight engineering students killed as car rams into parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur

Eight people were killed after a car in which they were travelling collided with a parked lorry in the Thrissur district of Kerala, said the police. According to the police, the lorry was parked on the National Highway (NH) 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam when the accident happened on Friday late night. They said the eight people who died are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and are believed to be students. They were likely travelling towards Kodungallur from Guruvayur when their vehicle collided with the lorry.

-With PTI Inputs.

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Car at 200 kmph crashes into Delhi's Dwarka Expressway tunnel wall, 22-year-old killed