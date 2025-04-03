Maharashtra: Roof collapses amid scuffle between two families in Thane Maharashtra roof collapse: According to reports, the fight erupted on Tuesday (April 1) after a woman from one family allegedly abused a member of the other family.

Maharashtra roof collapse: The roof of a house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane when members of two families fighting on an upper floor of an adjacent structure moved onto it, pushing and shoving one another. A purported video of the dramatic plunge in the Bhiwandi area shows the family members nearly coming to blows.

According to a local source, the fight erupted on Tuesday after a woman from one family allegedly abused a member of the other. The video shows six to seven people, including two women, getting into a scuffle. It also shows a youngster picking footwear to launch an attack. Just then, the roof gives away under their weight, taking everyone to the floor below.

Local police officials said they have not received any complaints in connection with the incident. More details are awaited in this regard.

Mild tremor in Solapur

Meanwhile, a tremor of 2.6 magnitude hit parts of Solapur district in Maharashtra on Thursday (April 3), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). There was no report of any casualty or property damage, district officials said.

The tremor was recorded at around 11.22 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km near Sangola in the district, located in south-west Maharashtra, according to the officials.