Maharashtra: Two dead, 18 injured as high-speed buses collide at Latur-Solapur Highway | Video

Maharashtra road accident: All injured passengers have been admitted to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital in Latur for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

Maharashtra: Two dead, 18 injured as two high-speed buses collide at Latur-Solapur Highway. Image Source : INDIA TV
Reported BySachin Chaudhary  Edited BySheenu Sharma  
Latur:

A road accident took place on Thursday morning (May 29) near Ashiwa Pati on the Latur-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, resulting in the death of two passengers and injuries to 18 others. The accident occurred when two high-speed private travel buses collided with each other today. One of the buses overturned, while the front portion of the other bus was completely damaged in the impact.

All injured passengers have been admitted to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital in Latur for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

