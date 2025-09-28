Maharashtra: Fatal collision on Pune-Solapur Highway near Vakhari captured on CCTV Maharashtra: The accident occurred near the Wakada bridge, a frequent accident-prone zone on this highway. The CCTV footage clearly showed the uncontrolled tempo breaching the divider before colliding head-on with the other vehicle, leaving little chance for the oncoming driver to avoid the impact.

Pune:

A major road accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur National Highway near Vakhari village in Daund taluka on Saturday (September 27). The horrific crash, which was captured on CCTV, unfolded when a tempo driver traveling from Pune towards Solapur lost control of his vehicle. The tempo veered across the divider and crashed directly into another tempo coming from the opposite direction.

Casualty report

According to preliminary reports, one person lost his life in the accident. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were heavily damaged, causing panic among passersby and motorists traveling on the busy national highway stretch.

Location and surveillance footage

The accident occurred near the Wakada bridge, a frequent accident-prone zone on this highway. The CCTV footage clearly showed the uncontrolled tempo breaching the divider before colliding head-on with the other vehicle, leaving little chance for the oncoming driver to avoid the impact.

Police action and investigation

The Patas Police reached the spot promptly and began rescue operations while ensuring that traffic movement was restored on the highway. Police officials confirmed the fatality and said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the driver losing control, whether due to speeding, fatigue, or technical failure.

Aftermath and road safety concerns

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Pune-Solapur highway, which is a crucial corridor but often witnesses high volumes of traffic and frequent mishaps. Authorities are expected to analyse the footage as part of their probe and may introduce stricter monitoring measures to prevent similar accidents.