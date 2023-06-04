Maharashtra: Five killed as car rams into bus in Chandrapur district; one girl injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra

Maharashtra: At least five people were killed and a girl was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a private bus on Sunday in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. According to the police, the accident took place at Kanpa village under Nagbhid police station limits, approximately 115 km from the district headquarters, around 4 pm.

"Six persons were travelling in a car from Nagpur to Nagbhid when their vehicle rammed into a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that four occupants of the car died on the spot and their bodies had to be extricated by cutting through its mangled remains," a police official said.

Girl suffered serious injuries

A girl along with a woman suffered serious injuries in the accident. As per the police, they have been shifted to Nagbhid rural hospital. The official further informed that the woman died while undergoing treatment. The girl was was later moved to Nagpur for further treatment.

The deceased included three women, the official said.

Another accident occurred in Nagpur

In another accident, a man and his 13-year-old niece were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Nagpur's Mauda area on Sunday. According to police official, his wife was seriously injured in the accident that took place on the Muada-Ramtek road.

As per a police official, the three were on their way to Nurla village from Bhugaon to attend a family function "Shivdas Wanjari (60) and his niece Shruti were killed on the spot. His wife Rekha (55) sustained grievous injuries and is hospitalised. Truck driver Abid Shaikh Rashid Shaikh (35) was arrested for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving," the Mauda police station official said