Maharashtra renames Islampur in Sangli district as Ishwarpur following MHA approval The decision, formalised through a Gazette notification, is part of a broader trend in the state to restore historical and cultural identities of towns.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday officially renamed Islampur in Sangli district as Ishwarpur, while the Islampur Municipal Corporation (Nagar Parishad) will now be called Urun Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Renaming process and approval

The renaming process began earlier this year when the state assembly passed a proposal on July 18, 2025, recommending the change. The proposal was forwarded to the Union government for final approval. In October, the Survey of India, the country’s national mapping agency, issued an ordinance formalising the town’s new name.

Following this, directives were sent to the Indian Post Department and Indian Railways to update official records and systems, ensuring the change is reflected across all administrative and public platforms.

Part of a broader trend in Maharashtra

The renaming of Islampur aligns with a broader trend in the state, where cities such as Aurangabad, Osmanabad, and Ahmednagar have recently been renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Ahilyanagar, respectively.

Public reactions: Celebrations and concerns

The announcement triggered celebrations in Ishwarpur, with residents distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers. Many locals welcomed the change as a recognition of the town’s historical and cultural identity. Satish Godase, a resident, said, “This decision restores our historical and cultural identity. From now on, we will use ‘Ishwarpur’ in all our official and personal dealings.”

However, some residents expressed reservations. Manoj Jadhav remarked, “We asked for better roads, a reliable water supply, and sustainable development. Instead, we got a new name. I’ve lived in Islampur all my life, and the name was never an issue.”

Government officials hail the decision

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule described the move as a “historic decision that honours the sentiments of the people.” He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for facilitating the approval.

“The Chief Minister pursued the proposal with the Central Government, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has now approved it out of respect for public sentiment,” Bawankule added.

Historical background and support

The demand to rename Islampur had been under consideration for several years, with local groups and civic representatives arguing that the town’s original name reflected the region’s cultural heritage. The proposal was initially raised in 1986 and supported by organisations such as Shiv Pratishthan, led by Sambhaji Bhide, which had submitted memorandums to the Sangli Collectorate advocating the change.

Following the Union Home Ministry’s clearance, the General Administration Department issued a Gazette notification under the authority of the Governor of Maharashtra, making the renaming official.

Implementation across departments

Officials confirmed that all government departments and agencies, including revenue, education, transport, and postal services, will now update their records, maps, and signage to reflect the new names.

The renaming of Islampur marks the latest in a series of similar moves undertaken by the Maharashtra government in recent years, reflecting ongoing efforts to restore historical and cultural identities across the state.