Maharashtra removes 81 lakh beneficiaries from Ladki Bahin scheme after e-KYC verification, Opposition reacts

Highlights The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to ensure women's economic independence.

Eligible women aged 21-65 years receive Rs 1,500 per month via Direct Benefit Transfer.

Opposition alleged the scheme was used to influence voters before the 2024 Assembly elections.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has removed around 81 lakh women from its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana following a months-long e-KYC verification exercise, which has led to a fresh political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said the verification drive was undertaken to identify and remove ineligible beneficiaries, including income-tax payers, families of government employees and other applicants who did not meet the scheme's eligibility criteria. However, Opposition parties accused the government of using the scheme as an electoral tool ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections and questioned the large-scale exclusion of beneficiaries.

Why were beneficiaries removed?

Addressing reporters on Monday, Tatkare explained that the e-KYC process was made mandatory to ensure that financial assistance reached only eligible women. "When the scheme was launched, 2.63 crore people had registered to avail its benefits, and of them, 2.47 crore women became beneficiaries and received monthly financial assistance. Once the department started e-KYC to filter out non-eligible beneficiaries, the number started shrinking further," she said. The minister clarified that reports suggesting 92 to 93 lakh beneficiaries had been removed were based on the total number of registrations rather than the actual beneficiaries.

"After the e-KYC drive, the number of beneficiaries had reached 1.67 to 1.7 crore. If you subtract this figure from the number of people who had registered for the scheme at the time of its launch, you get 92 to 93 lakh.

"But in reality, the state disbursed the stipend to 2.47 crore women, and the rest were found to be ineligible right from the start," Tatkare added.

Break-up of beneficiaries declared ineligible

Tatkare shared details of the verification exercise and the reasons behind the exclusions.

According to the minister:

Around 62 lakh women who had already received benefits failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC despite multiple deadline extensions.

Nearly 16 lakh beneficiaries were found to have an annual family income exceeding the prescribed limit of Rs 2.5 lakh.

About 4.42 lakh women were declared ineligible because a family member was employed by the government.

The verification process also detected registrations by some men and government employees, who had received benefits despite being ineligible.

She said the e-KYC exercise began in August 2025, with beneficiaries initially given six months to complete the process. The government later extended assistance until April to help applicants rectify deficiencies and complete verification. Tatkare also said complaints from women who completed e-KYC but have not received financial assistance are currently being examined by the department.

Recovery of wrongly disbursed funds underway

The minister said the government has already initiated recovery proceedings against government employees who wrongly received benefits under the scheme. According to her, the recovery exercise began around eight to ten months ago, and the recovered money is being deposited into the state treasury.

What is the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was announced by the Maharashtra government on June 28, 2024, with the objective of strengthening women's financial independence. Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Opposition alleges political misuse of scheme

The verification drive has intensified political attacks against the Mahayuti government, with Opposition leaders alleging that the welfare scheme was designed to influence voters before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded accountability from senior bureaucrats and ministers involved in implementing the scheme. "Their personal property should be seized, and money should be recovered," Raut said while claiming that the scheme will be eventually disbanded.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged serious financial irregularities in the implementation of the programme. "The government allocated Rs 29,693 crore for the scheme but spent Rs 3,541 crore more than the approved budget without maintaining any record or account of the additional expenditure. Is this a government or a gang of robbers?" he asked.

Sapkal also claimed that while expenditure on women's welfare schemes surged from Rs 261.78 crore to Rs 33,554 crore during 2024-25, allocations for housing schemes declined by 54 per cent and spending on water supply and sanitation fell by 31.81 per cent.

Congress MP and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad questioned the government's decision to remove beneficiaries after disbursing financial assistance for months. "If these women were ineligible, why were they given benefits till now? And if they were eligible, why have they now been removed from the scheme? Were the rules ignored before the elections to secure votes and invoked later because of financial stress?" she asked.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Ravikant Varpe also criticised the government, alleging that nearly 38 per cent of beneficiaries had been excluded after the elections. "The number of beneficiaries has fallen from 2.4 crore, with nearly 38 per cent of women now excluded. Were these women eligible before the elections and suddenly ineligible afterwards? Was this a welfare scheme or merely an election gimmick?" he posted on X.

MNS spokesperson Anil Shidore described the development as "disturbing", alleging that thousands of crores of public money had been spent on ineligible beneficiaries. "The removal of lakhs of beneficiaries means thousands of crores of rupees were spent on ineligible beneficiaries. These include 4.42 lakh family members of government employees, 29,000 men and 8,000 government employees.

The CAG has also pointed to an excess expenditure of Rs 3,541 crore over the planned outlay. The scheme was announced in June 2024; two instalments were paid in August, and assembly elections followed immediately. It is easy for aware citizens to draw their own conclusions," he stated in an X post.

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