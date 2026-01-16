'Maharashtra relies a lot on PM Modi': Fadnavis as Mahayuti sweeps civic body polls; hails BJP workers Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026: Addressing BJP workers at party office in Mumbai, he also likened Hindutva with development and said that the two are same thing.

Mumbai:

Thanking the people of Maharashtra after the Mahayuti swept the municipal corporation elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dedicated the victory to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas and said that the mandate shows the state depends 'a lot' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing BJP workers at party office in Mumbai, he also likened Hindutva with development and said that the two are same thing.

He said that the Mahayuti will form government in 25 of 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. In his remarks, the chief minister said people voted for the Mahayuti as they sought honesty and development, adding that the BJP offered developmental agenda and the Maharashtrians responded positively.

"BJP offered a developmental agenda. We put it before the people and they responded positively. We have received a record-breaking mandate in many municipal corporations and it underscores that people want honesty and development. That is why people voted for the BJP," Fadnavis said.

"The verdict reflects the trust of the people of Maharashtra in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies pursued by the BJP-led alliance," Fadnavis said, while adding that he humbly remembers Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray amid the win.

Mahayuti's big victory

Of the 2,869 wards in Maharashtra, the BJP was surging ahead on more than 1,300 wards, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won more than 360 wards. The Congress surprisingly also performed well, with the grand old party winning nearly 300 wards. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were leading on over 160 and more than 140 wards.

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was winning over 90 wards and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) was surging on 30 wards. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was leading on 17 wards by the time this story was filed.

According to the Stata Election Commission (SEC), 65 candidates from ten municipal corporations were declared elected unopposed. The BJP topped the list of unopposed candidates with 43, followed by ally Shiv Sena (18 candidates), the NCP (2), an Independent, and a candidate of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra.