Maharashtra reclaims top spot in country as FDI recipient, says minister Uday Samant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said his state regained the top spot in the county as the foreign direct investment (FID) recipient.

While speaking in the legislative council in Nagpur, Samant said Maharashtra attracted Rs 28,868 crore of foreign direct investment in the last three months.

As per the data on FDI released by the Union government, the state has regained its position as recipient of the highest FDI in the country, he added.

Samant, who also held the 398th Member Board Meeting which was attended by Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sharma, Development Commissioner (Industry) Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, Joint Chief Executive Officer Maliknar, Anil Bhandari, Vijay Rathod and members of the board on Thursday, highlighted several initiatives taken by his government to draw investment in Maharashtra.