Maharashtra school holiday on September 29: Will schools and colleges remain closed due to heavy rain? The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune, indicating very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai:

Heavy and continuous rains have led to significant water accumulation in Mumbai and surrounding districts such as Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri. Roads are submerged, causing severe traffic congestion and delays in local train and bus services. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

IMD issues red and orange alerts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune, indicating very heavy rainfall. Nashik, Palghar, Dhule, and Nandurbar remain on red alert while Mumbai city and suburbs are on a yellow alert for moderate rain. Thane and Raigad have been placed under orange alerts. The heavy rains are forecast to continue until September 30.

The Godavari river in Nashik is nearing its danger mark due to heavy rains. Several small temples in the Ramkund area, including the famous Dutondya Maruti idol and Goda Ghat region, have already been submerged. The district administration is on high alert and has taken safety measures to prevent further flooding.

Schools and colleges closed

Schools and colleges in several districts, including Mumbai and Palghar, have been closed on Monday, September 29. The government has emphasized that decisions regarding reopening will be made based on weather conditions. In Thane and Palghar, rising river water levels have raised concerns, and the administration is preparing to relocate residents from vulnerable areas. Landslides have also been reported in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Relief and rescue teams are actively deployed to manage emergency situations.

The ongoing Navratri celebrations in Nashik are facing challenges as devotees gather near swollen rivers. Officials urge people to avoid crowded areas and follow administrative instructions to ensure safety during the festival.

Government response

The Maharashtra state government has directed district officials and disaster management teams to continuously monitor the situation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered acceleration of relief operations and emphasized prioritizing citizen safety and essential services during this period of heavy rainfall.