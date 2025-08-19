Maharashtra rains: 10 dead, hundreds displaced as heavy rain throws life out of gear | Top developments Maharashtra rains: Apart from paralysing Mumbai and its metropolitan region, where train services and flight operations were affected, heavy rainfall battered Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region and Nanded in Marathwada region, among other districts.

Over 10 people died and hundreds were displaced as heavy rains threw life out of gear in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The heavy downpour brought Mumbai to a near standstill, damaging properties and crops, and prompting the authorities to shift hundreds to safer locations. Apart from paralysing Mumbai and its metropolitan region, where train services and flight operations were affected, heavy rainfall battered Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region and Nanded in Marathwada region, among other districts.

Waterlogging was reported in several places.

CM Fadnavis reviews the flood situation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert.

Monorail trains break down: 500 passengers rescued

More than 500 passengers were rescued on Tuesday after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks broke down between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains, with over a dozen passengers complaining of suffocation. The rescue operation was over after almost four hours, they said, adding that overcrowding and power supply failure led to the snags.

Monorail trains break down: 500 passengers rescued.

One of the Monorail trains was stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park, and cranes had to be deployed to rescue more than 400 passengers traveling in it. Over a hundred were evacuated from another Monorail train which was successfully towed back to the nearby Wadala station, officials said.

Eight dead in Maharashtra's Nanded

Eight people died in Maharashtra's Nanded district which witnessed flooding due to a cloudburst-like situation, while Mumbai received a record rainfall of around 300 mm, the CM said.

He said crops spread across 12 to 14 lakh acres of land suffered damages due to heavy rains. Coordination was being done with neighbouring states for the management of discharge from dams. "The uncontrolled catchment areas are a worry, he said.

Commuters struggled in knee-deep waters in Mumbai.

The district collectors have been authorised to take decisions on financial aid to the affected persons for cattle loss, house damage and loss of lives, as per the NDRF rules. The administration has been asked to conduct panchnamas (spot inspection) for crop losses, he added.

School holiday declared in Mumbai

As heavy downpour continued overnight, the low-lying areas were inundated in Mumbai, affecting the suburban train service, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to declare a holiday for all government and semi-government offices.

Schools and colleges were also shut in view of the 'red alert' warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Higher Education declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region, applicable to institutions in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The downpour affected the aviation sector as at least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed.

Mumbai receives more than 200 mm of rainfall

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs reporting the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, the IMD said.

More than 1,100 people were moved to safer locations in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar after torrential rains disrupted normal life and inundated parts of the two adjacent districts.

More than 290 people were rescued from the flood-hit villages of Nanded district over the last two days, with the State Disaster Response Force and the Army deployed in the region.

