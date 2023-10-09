Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi not a good speaker, says LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

In a major embarrassment for Congress, party leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar said that Rahu Gandhi is educated and qualified but “not a good speaker”.

Wadettiwar said that it is important to be a good orator in politics and the leader should speak with examples to connect with the public.

The Maharashtra Leader of Opposition was addressing Rajinit's students in a college in Pune and talking about the qualities required to make a career in politics.

“I have been MLA for the last 6 times nonstop. In politics, first of all it is important to be a good speaker. Like Rahul Gandhi is educated and qualified, but he is not a good speaker. First of all you need to be a good speaker.

Whenever you speak in front of the public, you should speak with examples.

Vijay Wadettiwar was appointed as the LoP in August this year. He was given this responsibility for the second time. He held the position for the first time from June 2019 till the Assembly elections held in the same year.

(With inputs from Swarra Parkhi)