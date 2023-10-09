Monday, October 09, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi not a good speaker, says LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra LoP said that Rahul Gandhi had qualifications but was "not a good speaker" and it is important to be a good orator in politics.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Pune Published on: October 09, 2023 15:48 IST
Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

In a major embarrassment for Congress, party leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar said that Rahu Gandhi is educated and qualified but “not a good speaker”.

Wadettiwar said that it is important to be a good orator in politics and the leader should speak with examples to connect with the public.

The Maharashtra Leader of Opposition was addressing Rajinit's students in a college in Pune and talking about the qualities required to make a career in politics.

“I have been MLA for the last 6 times nonstop. In politics, first of all it is important to be a good speaker. Like Rahul Gandhi is educated and qualified, but he is not a good speaker. First of all you need to be a good speaker.

Whenever you speak in front of the public, you should speak with examples.

Vijay Wadettiwar was appointed as the LoP in August this year. He was given this responsibility for the second time. He held the position for the first time from June 2019 till the Assembly elections held in the same year.

(With inputs from Swarra Parkhi)

