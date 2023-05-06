Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: 3 died as massive fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Wagholi area | WATCH

Maharashtra : A major fire broke out in a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi last night. At least three people charred to death in the incident. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as 400 LPG gas cylinders were kept in a nearby godown. According to the latest updates, the fire broke out at around 12 o'clock on Friday night

Around nine fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire after a lot of effort. Three people died in the incident.

'Three people died after a fire broke out at a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi area last night. Later the fire was brought under control,' reads a tweet from ANI.