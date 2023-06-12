'Mughal reincarnated': Sanjay Raut after police lathi charged Lord Vitthal devotees in Pune; Fadnavis reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Pune scuffle

Maharashtra: Purported videos of a scuffle between warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and police are doing rounds on social media, wherein, "tension" can be seen. According to officials, a scuffle broke out between the devotees and police during a procession in Maharashtra's Pune district. They said, there was no lathi charge, However, Opposition parties claimed police lathi charged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action.

How the incident occurred?

As per the updates, the incident occurred when the devotees of Lord Vitthal were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Pune's Alandi town, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur. As per an official, police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, however, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple.

What did the state government say?

Taking cognisance of the matter, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed "There was no lathi charge on the warkari community." "We learned from last year's stampede-like situation at the same place (Alandi) and tried giving a few numbers of entry pass to various groups. It was decided to issue 75 passes to each group that participates in the pilgrimage," said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

He further informed that some 400-500 youths were adamant to participate in the pilgrimage and were not ready to follow the decision on the restricted allotment of entry passes. "They broke the barricades and the police tried to stop them, during which some police personnel were injured," Fadnavis said.

Situation is under control

"The situation has come under control and discussions are going on. I have taken serious cognisance of the incident, but I appeal to the media houses not to blow up the situation through wrong reporting. There is no need to play with the emotions of the people," he said. "I also appeal to some political parties not to indulge in politics. The safety and security of the warkari community and of the people are important. Police have been instructed to find some solution," he added.

Opposition lashed out at state government for the scuffle

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the incident and lashed out at the state government calling them "reincarnation of Mughals." "Oh oh.. The pretensions of the Hindutva government were exposed.. The masks fell off.. What was Aurangzeb behaving differently? Moglai has reincarnated in Maharashtra," a roughly translated tweet of Raut.

Citing the "atmosphere of tension and violence prevailing in the state", NCP demanded the resignation of Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The administration's mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action,” NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said.

Maharashtra opposition leader Ajit Pawar said the lathicharge incident was painful. "Such an incident never happened in the history of Pandharpur wari (pilgrimage). This incident could have been avoided by proper planning but it didn't happen. Prima facie, the mismanagement has led to this incident. I condemn the lathicharge by police and the government in strong words," he tweeted.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful. "Since March, an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state. Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged. This is shameful. If Devendra Fadnavis (home minister) cannot run the state, he should resign,'' he said.

Fadnavis took potshot on opposition

On the opposition's criticism over the incident, Fadnavis said, "We were not in the government last year when a stampede had taken place. We did not indulge in politics, but learned from that incident and tried to make things better. I pity the politicians who try to politicise the issue."

What did police say?

"While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident, said Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey.

"There was an altercation when police tried to stop them," Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris. The issue took a political turn with opposition NCP and Congress claiming that police lathi charged warkaris.