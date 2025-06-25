Maharashtra: Private bus operators call for indefinite strike from July 1 over unjust collection of fines All the transporters have come together under the banner of "Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti" and announced the strike beginning next month, in addition to the indefinite sit-in protest that had been ongoing at Mumbai's Azad Maidan since June 16.

Mumbai:

In a significant development, transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the "unjust" collection of fines through e-challans, and for various other demands. The other issues include unresolved infrastructure shortcomings and traffic rules.

Indefinite sit-in has been going on since June 16

All the transporters have come together under the banner of "Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti" and announced the strike beginning next month, in addition to the indefinite sit-in protest that had been ongoing at Mumbai's Azad Maidan since June 16, a statement said.

Earlier in the day, the action committee called off its indefinite sit-in protest following Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant's assurance to convene a meeting with representatives from the police and transport departments on Thursday.

Next course of action to be announced on Thursday

Meanwhile, the action committee stated that the next course of action will be announced after Thursday's meeting.

The Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana (MBMS), a body of bus operators, claimed several transport associations across Maharashtra have extended support to the strike call, and warned of a potential disruption to both passenger services and goods transportation if their concerns are not addressed.

"If the government continues to ignore our long-standing grievances beyond June 30, various passenger transport organisations across Maharashtra have unanimously decided to launch an indefinite 'key-down of all vehicles' protest starting July 1," MBMS said.

Check their list of demands

Baba Shinde, a transporters' leader from Pune, said the demands include stopping the forceful collection of e-challan fines, waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities.

The statement also said they have received overwhelming support from private bus operators and all segments of passenger transport and intrastate bus services.

(With inputs from PTI)