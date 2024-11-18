Maharashtra polls: Mohan Yadav takes jibe at Congress, says 'We say Jai Shri Ram, enemies suffer heartburn'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ahead of polling in Maharashtra, MP CM Mohan Yadav campaigned in favour of Mahayuti candidates in the Kalina assembly constituency on Monday. He addressed a public meeting in Kalina and slammed Congress. He said, "Whenever we say Jai Shri Ram, enemies get heartburn." He further said it seems that the hammer strikes suddenly on their feelings when "we say Jai Shri Ram", adding "we want it should strike more forcefully."

Taking the name of the Kalina Assembly candidate, he said whose name is Amarjeet (whose victory is eternal), how anyone could defeat him. Highlighting the strength of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Yadav spoke about the symbols of constituent parties.

He said, "When I see all these signs I feel the excitement. Our glorious heritage is hidden in these four symbols." "On the other side, there is a symbol of a severed hand," he said while taking a swipe at the Congress.

MP CM hails Ladli Behna Yojna

While referring to the Ladli Behna Yojana in the program, he said that this is not Ladli Behna, it is the biggest scheme for women empowerment of mothers and sisters through Ladli Behna. "This scheme is connected with the spirit of our Sanatan Dharma. When we talked about Ladli Behna, Congress and their ally were crying, why are you giving it, you are wasting the money. When money comes into the hands of mothers and sisters, then every penny of that rupee is utilised properly. We have just given Rs. 1250 to Ladli Behna, you have gone even further, you have already given Rs. 1500 and now you are going to give Rs. 2100."

The polling for the assembly elections in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20. All the 288 constituencies will go to polls on the same day. The counting of votes and subsequent declaration fo results will be on November 23.