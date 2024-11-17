Maharashtra polls: BJP leader Navneet Rana attacked during election rally in Amravati | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

A disturbing incident has occurred in poll-bound Maharashtra's Amravati, where BJP leader Navneet Rana was attacked and harassed during an election rally in Khallar village. The situation escalated when some individuals began hooting and making derogatory remarks while Rana was delivering her speech. As the event unfolded, the protestors became more aggressive, leading to a violent confrontation.

According to reports, the BJP leader was addressing the gathering in a peaceful manner when some people started to heckle and disrupt her speech from a distance. Despite the disruption, Rana continued with her address until she finished her speech and descended from the stage. At this point, the situation turned hostile as the assailants shouted slogans of "Allahu Akbar" and began to hurl chairs at her.

In a statement, Navneet Rana recounted the event, stating that as she attempted to leave the venue, the attackers escalated their aggression. "When I came down from the stage, they continued to hurl abuse and even spat on me," she said. "They started throwing chairs at me and my supporters. Chairs were also thrown at the police constables present there. This all happened in front of journalists and locals, and is clearly visible in the videos that surfaced."

Rana added that she was surrounded by her six bodyguards and personal secretary, who escorted her out of the venue amidst the chaos. She alleged that the attackers used caste-based slurs and continued to shout provocative slogans as the assault continued.

Following the attack, Navneet Rana filed a formal complaint at the Khallar police station, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the violence. She warned that if the authorities failed to take action, there would be widespread protests from the Hindu community in response to the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of political leaders during election campaigns, as well as the growing tensions in the region. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.