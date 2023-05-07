Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut to join NCP before June 10: BJP's BIG claim amid Sharad Pawar's resignation chaos

Maharashtra politics chaos: Amid prevailing tensions in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP leader Nitesh Rana made a shocking statement claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will join hands with NCP before June 10 amidst speculations of Ajit Pawar leaving the party. While taking a jibe at Sanjay Raut, Rane asserted that he (Raut) is waiting for Ajit Pawar to quit NCP. Nitesh Rane also accused Sanjay Raut of creating differences between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

"Raut will join NCP"

"Sanjay Rajaram Raut will join Nationalist Congress Party before June 10, I am saying this with full assurance, preparations have been done," said Nitesh Rane. "Soon Sanjay Raut is going to join NCP, so he is following Sharad Pawar," he further added.

Nitesh further said that Raut has some conditions before joining Sharad Pawar's party, "He will join NCP as soon as Ajit Pawar will leave." He further alleged that Raut is worried for his future as he believes that Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to make him an MP further. "Raut told the people of NCP that Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to make me an MP further, I am worried about my future."

"In the coming days, Sanjay Raut will be seen on the platform of NCP. When Sharad Pawar served his resignation, all the opposition leaders across the country called him but Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that he did not receive any call. Raut is trying to end Uddhav Thackeray's politics, Sanjay Raut created differences between Uddhave and Raj Thackeray."

