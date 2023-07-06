Maharashtra NCP crisis LIVE: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra NCP crisis:

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, senior party leader Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission (EC) and claimed the original Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its symbol In a show of strength on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle and party patriarch Sharad Pawar, received the support of 35 of the 53 MLAs in a show of strength.

According to reliable sources, Ajit Pawar has filed a petition with the Election Commission asserting ownership of the Nationalist Congress Party and its emblem. Jayant Patil has also informed the commission that they have begun the disqualification process for nine MLAs.

In the meantime, dreading poaching, NCP heads of the Ajit Pawar group are being moved to Taj Terrains End lodging in Bandra.