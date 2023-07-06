Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
  Maharashtra NCP crisis LIVE: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today
Maharashtra NCP crisis LIVE: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today

Maharashtra Political crisis LIVE: Earlier on June 5, senior party leader Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission (EC) and claimed the original Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its symbol In a show of strength.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar Mumbai Updated on: July 06, 2023 8:15 IST
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, senior party leader Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission (EC) and claimed the original Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its symbol In a show of strength on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle and party patriarch Sharad Pawar, received the support of 35 of the 53 MLAs in a show of strength.

According to reliable sources, Ajit Pawar has filed a petition with the Election Commission asserting ownership of the Nationalist Congress Party and its emblem. Jayant Patil has also informed the commission that they have begun the disqualification process for nine MLAs.

In the meantime, dreading poaching, NCP heads of the Ajit Pawar group are being moved to Taj Terrains End lodging in Bandra.

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Politics

  • Jul 06, 2023 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Ramdas Athawale to meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 10 am today. The meeting will be held at the Devagiri bungalow. Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi from his home Silver Oak.

  • Jul 06, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Maharashtra NCP crisis: 'Opposition creating confusion, Eknath Shinde will continue as CM', says BJP Chief

    Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that opposition parties are creating confusion regarding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde but he will continue as the CM of the state.
    While addressing the media, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said," All our senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have already told that Eknath Shinde will remain as CM. He is doing a good job for the state. Opposition parties are creating confusion."

