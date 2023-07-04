Ajit Pawar gets rousing welcome at new NCP office as Dy CM, says 'Majority of MLAs are with me'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar gets rousing welcome at new NCP office as Dy CM, says 'Majority of NCP MLAs are with me'

Maharashtra Political Crisis : After parting ways with NCP chief Sharad Parad, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday got a rousing welcoming at the new NCP office. While interacting with reporters here after the state cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserted that he has the support of the majority of NCP MLAs. He along with eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction on Sunday.

"All works are properly going on"

"There was nothing new as such. We and Chief Minister Shinde have worked together in the cabinet. We have experience for the cabinet. Most of them were ministers in that cabinet. BJP also has some ministers, like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - when he was in Congress, I worked with him. So it is nothing new. All works are properly going on. You should not worry at all, the majority of (NCP) MLAs are with me, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar after the state cabinet meeting.

Booklet was released

A booklet was released in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting that was held on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. The booklet covers the important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last year.

After Sunday's political development and split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the first weekly state cabinet meeting was held which was joined by nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar.

Earlier on Monday, CM Eknath Shinde had said that state cabinet expansion will take place soon as the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done to the nine ministers. Ajit Pawar offered floral tributes at the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar on the secretariat's ground floor along with other newly sworn-in MLAs.

