  4. Maharashtra: Six killed as lift collapses in high-rise in Thane city | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Six killed as lift collapses in high-rise in Thane city | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Six killed as lift collapsed in a high-rise in Thane city, said a civic official.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 21:40 IST
Lift collapses in high-rise in Thane city
Image Source : ANI Lift collapses in high-rise in Thane city

Maharashtra: In an unfortunate incident, at least six were killed as a lift collapsed in a high-rise in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, a civic official said. Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said the building where the incident occurred is located on Ghodbunder Road.

Six workers have died after the lift of the 40-storey Runwal Airin building collapsed in the Balkum area of ​​Thane. Waterproofing work was underway on the roof of this newly-constructed building. The accident happened when the workers were coming down after completing the work. On receiving information about this incident, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot.

(more details awaited)

