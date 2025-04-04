Maharashtra: Over 21,000 farmers die by suicide in last 24 years, says report Maharashtra farmers suicide: As per the report, out of the total suicides in 24 years, around 9,970 cases were eligible (for government compensation), 10,963 were ineligible, while 319 cases are pending for inquiry. Assistance has been given in 9,740 cases.

Maharashtra farmers suicide: As many as 21,219 farmers died by suicide in the five districts under Amravati revenue division of Maharashtra between in the last 24 years, according to an official report. The figure is for deaths between January 2001 and January 2025 in Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Amravati division, the report said. It includes 80 farmer suicides in January this year.

The report states that during the last 24 years, 5,395 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, 3,123 in Akola district, 6,211 in Yavatmal district, 4,442 farmers in Buldhana district and 2,048 farmers ended their lives in Washim district. In January 2025, 10 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, 10 in Akola, 34 in Yavatmal, 10 in Buldhana and seven in Washim district.

The report said that of the total suicides in the 24 years, 9,970 cases were eligible (for government compensation), 10,963 were ineligible, while 319 cases are pending for inquiry. Assistance has been given in 9,740 cases, the report said.

According to existing norms, only certain suicides are eligible for compensation – among the factors being proof that the act is a result of non-repayment of loan, crop losses and not for personal reasons.

Ajit Pawar asks to prepare comprehensive law to protect sugarcane farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday (April 3) asked officials to prepare a comprehensive law to protect the interests of sugarcane farmers and cutters. Such a law will prevent farmers, cane cutters and labourers in the sector from being duped by supervisors, transporters and mill functionaries, said Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Fadnavis government.

"At present, sugarcane mills enter into contract with supervisors to provide sugar cane cutters for which advance worth crores of rupees is given. But the supervisors don't follow the rules. The labourers are duped. The objective of the proposed law is to protect interest of all," a statement from Pawar's office quoted him as saying.

The Deputy CM asked the labour, social welfare, home, law and judiciary and cooperation departments to coordinate in preparing the draft law in consultation with sugarcane farmers, cane cutters, transporters, and the association of sugar mills so that it can be tabled before the cabinet.