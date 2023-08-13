'I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles', says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while addressing a public event said that he is planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles. He made the statement in Pune where he joined the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover.

"Controlling sound pollution is very important. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP's vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said that he wants to replace the sound of horns, sirens with a soothing music of Indian musical instruments. "I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and 'shankh'. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution.", said Gadkari.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present, along with other local leaders.

According to Gadkari, a total of 4 flyovers, 1 underpass widening and 2 new underpasses have been constructed in this entire project. The Chandni Chowk flyover project aims to decongest traffic in Maharashtra's Pune city, Gadkari added.

“The main problem of traffic congestion in Pune city and district will be solved due to this bridge which is 16.98 km long and costing Rs 865 crore. Under this project of total length of 16 km, the work of 2.2 km long Chandni Chowk Interchange has been completed. Both sides of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway have 2-lane internal and 2-lane external service. A total of 8 ramps have been constructed to go in 8 different directions from the same interchange, which will provide strong connectivity to various areas." Gadkari said.

(with inputs from ANI)

