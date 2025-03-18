Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane blames Abu Azmi for Nagpur violence, vows strict action against attackers Violence broke out in Nagpur over demands to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb, leading to arson, vandalism, and injuries to police officers.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has blamed Samjawadi party MLA Abu Azmi for the recent violence in Nagpur, claiming that the incident was premeditated to defame the state government. Speaking to the media, Rane stated, "Abu Azmi is responsible for this. He started this issue, and it was a preplanned act of violence aimed at tarnishing the government's image."

He condemned the violence, emphasising that strict action would be taken against anyone who attacks police officers. Rane further urged protesters to use democratic methods for expressing their grievances rather than resorting to violence.

Abu Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a 'cruel administrator' and ' built many temples'. He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for the state administration, not about Hindu Muslim

Clash amidst Aurangzeb Tomb controversy

The violence erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area amidst growing tensions over the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. A protest organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal turned violent after demonstrators burned an effigy of the Mughal emperor. The situation escalated when rumours spread about the burning of religious content, leading to clashes between the Muslim community and protesters.

Violence escalates, police injured

Between 5 pm and 7 pm, large groups of youths from the Muslim community gathered in the area, shouting slogans and eventually resorting to stone-pelting. The violence quickly spread, with cars and motorcycles set on fire, and several houses being damaged.

Police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam, were injured in the violence. The authorities responded by using baton charges and tear gas to control the situation. More than 25 rioters were detained, and several civilians were injured.

State government and police response

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the violence in the state assembly, calling the incidents "pre-planned." He assured that those responsible for attacking police personnel would not be spared.

Fadnavis appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and avoid spreading rumours that could worsen the situation. The authorities are working to maintain law and order and have urged citizens to remain calm.

Police investigation and social media monitoring

The Maharashtra Police's cyber wing has launched an investigation into over 100 social media accounts believed to have fueled the unrest by circulating provocative content. Authorities have warned the public against believing rumours and circulating old videos that could inflame tensions. The situation in Nagpur remains under control, with the police continuing to monitor developments closely.