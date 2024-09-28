Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Security beefed up in Mumbai amid terror threat warnings

Mumbai Police have tightened security across the city after central agencies warned of possible terror threats ahead of the festival season. Religious sites and crowded areas have been alerted to report suspicious activities.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Mumbai Published on: September 28, 2024 13:48 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Mumbai Police

Ahead of the festival season in Maharashtra, strict security arrangements have been put in place across Mumbai following warnings from central agencies of possible terror threats. The Mumbai Police reported that heightened security measures are being enforced throughout the city. Guidelines have been issued to religious sites and crowded areas, instructing them to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

"Security has been tightened after receiving inputs about a potential terrorist attack. As a precaution, all temples in Mumbai have been instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity," the Mumbai Police said.

Security drills conducted

Additionally, on Friday (September 27), amid the terror threats,  the Mumbai Police also conducted a mock drill at the crowded Crawford Market, which houses two major religious sites. While authorities clarified that the drill was not directly related to the terror threats, it was carried out in preparation for the upcoming festival season.

"In view of upcoming events in the state, including festivals and Assembly elections, mock drills are being conducted at Crawford Market and other locations in Mumbai," police stated.

Siddhivinayak Temple issues alert

Further, it is pertinent to note that Rajaram Deshmukh, former trustee of the Siddhivinayak Temple authority, confirmed that the temple had received security guidelines from the Mumbai Police in light of the terror threat. "Police have instructed us to increase vigilance to ensure the safety of devotees," Deshmukh said. "The temple administration is appealing to devotees to immediately report any suspicious objects they may encounter."

