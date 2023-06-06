Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PIYUSHGOYAL Maharashtra: Neral-Matheran toy train derails, none injured

According to railway officials on Tuesday, a toy train traveling from the well-known Matheran hill station in Maharashtra to Neral has derailed, but no passengers have been hurt.

The incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday when one of the train's wheels became stuck near the Jumma Patti station, 95 km from Mumbai.

This took place a day after the terrible accident involving a triple train in Odisha, which resulted in 278 deaths and 1,100 injuries.

According to officials, there were between 90 and 95 passengers aboard the toy train that left Matheran around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a railway spokesperson, no passengers were hurt.

He said the travelers quickly deboarded the train and left for their destination by taxi.

The train was re-railed all over around 9 p.m. and was taken back to Neral station, situated at the foot of the Matheran hills, by 10.30 p.m., according to the railway staff.

He stated that since the incident resulted in the cancellation of the final train from Neral to Matheran, passengers on both trains received refunds for their fares.

According to the spokesperson, the toy train travels at a leisurely pace, and in the event that coaches derail, the support staff members traveling with the train lift them and place them back on the tracks.

During the monsoon, the toy train service between Neral and Matheran will be suspended, according to a senior railway official.

The Neral-Matheran toy train is over 100 years old One of India's few mountain railway sections is here.

The picturesque ghat of the hill station is traversed by the Neral-Matheran narrow gauge track, which is 21 kilometers long.

During the rainy season, which lasts from June to October, the toy train service between Neral and Matheran is typically halted for safety reasons.

Be that as it may, it is worked between Matheran and Aman Hotel, the nearest station from Dasturi Point, past which vehicles are not permitted on the slope station.

Also Read | Odisha train accident: CBI team reaches rail tragedy site in Balasore, begins probe

Also Read | Odisha train tragedy: Around 200 people still being treated; 101 bodies yet to be identified